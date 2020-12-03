Fourth episode of PUBG Mobile Esports’ documentary series will feature Bigetron Red Aliens and Futbolist

The two teams will be looking to win the Global Championship.

Episode four of Between the Battlegrounds, the documentary series by PUBG Mobile Esports will debut on Dec. 3. It will feature defending world champions Bigetorn RA and the western champions of the World League, Futbolist.

The fourth episode will showcase how the two champion teams are preparing for the world stage. Both teams were invited to compete in PUBG Mobile’s biggest esports tournament, the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) season zero which has a prize pool of $2 million.

Currently, Bigetron Red Aliens are sitting in second place in the overall rankings of the Super Weekend. They are trailing by 15 points to the table toppers, Four Angry Men. Futbolist, on the other hand, are in 16th place. They still have a lot of time to improve, however, as only 10 matches have happened in the Super Weekend.

The fourth episode is called “Be Focused” and will premiere on Dec. 3 at 8:30am CT on YouTube. Players can watch it on the official PUBG Mobile Esports’ YouTube channel.

The past three episodes were released earlier this year. Episode three, which was released last week, featured former Cloud9 players Sergey “ADERR” Pomerantsev and Jack “Beowulf” Schultz.