Fortnite World Cup Open Qualifiers Duos week 10 scores and standings

Fortnite: Battle Royale players have one final chance to try to qualify for the biggest tournament in the game’s history today.

The 10th week of the Fortnite World Cup Open Qualifiers is finally here. Throughout the day, 11 duos from six regions will secure a spot in the $30 million Fortnite World Cup Finals, which will take place in New York this July.

The semifinals of the qualifiers were held yesterday, and the finals will be completed today. The players with the most points in their region will lock in a spot in the Fortnite World Cup.

Here are the scores and standings for each region in the 10th week of the Fortnite World Cup qualifiers. This article will feature the top 10 players in each region. You can find the full standings on Epic’s website.

Final standings (June 21)

These tables will be updated after the competition concludes in each region.

Oceania

Placement and Points Players Status First: 128 BES Serpennt and BES hype Qualified for World Cup Duos Finals Second: 120 jаhlyn and skyla xd Not qualified Third: 115 zorehfishy and JAM Gheez Not qualified Fourth: 106 twins iwnl and RNG_x2Jesѕe Not qualified Fifth: 103 Code Volx and pаrpy Not qualified Sixth: 100 HonourBreso and Honour Dylan Not qualified Seventh: 99 Twitch Sorif and Raaqツ Not qualified Eighth: 93 Ghost Zаrby and Ghost Trаpped Not qualified Ninth: 91 RepulseGod and Psyper Not qualified 10th: 90 TwitchJordyx3 and radius loves you Not qualified

Asia

Placement and Points Players Status First: 113 TriggerQQ Flame and TriggerQQ Uniq Qualified for World Cup Duos Finals Second: 110 Meta Peterpan and Meta Spidermon Not qualified Third: 105 T1 Quickss and T1 Medusa iwnl Not qualified Fourth: 100 CR.がちがち TAKAMURA and CR.がちがち RizArt Not qualified Fifth: 100 KGA SexyBoy and KGA backho Not qualified Sixth: 100 WGS_Horde and WGS_Qoo Not qualified Seventh: 95 BRZ_SouGaming and 4RaiF_Tonbo Not qualified Eighth: 94 WGS_MacChan and WGS_HOON Not qualified Ninth: 88 TOP_がちがち FaxFox and TOP_Banny iwnl Not qualified 10th: 88 Weibo_ShenLan.CN and Weibo_Aduo.CN Not qualified

Brazil

Placement and Points Players Status First: TBD TBD Qualified for World Cup Duos Finals Second: TBD TBD Not qualified Third: TBD TBD Not qualified Fourth: TBD TBD Not qualified Fifth: TBD TBD Not qualified Sixth: TBD TBD Not qualified Seventh: TBD TBD Not qualified Eighth: TBD TBD Not qualified Ninth: TBD TBD Not qualified 10th: TBD TBD Not qualified

Europe

Placement and Points Players Status First: TBD TBD Qualified for World Cup Duos Finals Second: TBD TBD Qualified for World Cup Duos Finals Third: TBD TBD Qualified for World Cup Duos Finals Fourth: TBD TBD Qualified for World Cup Duos Finals Fifth: TBD TBD Not qualified Sixth: TBD TBD Not qualified Seventh: TBD TBD Not qualified Eighth: TBD TBD Not qualified Ninth: TBD TBD Not qualified 10th: TBD TBD Not qualified

NA East

Placement and Points Players Status First: TBD TBD Qualified for World Cup Duos Finals Second: TBD TBD Qualified for World Cup Duos Finals Third: TBD TBD Qualified for World Cup Duos Finals Fourth: TBD TBD Not qualified Fifth: TBD TBD Not qualified Sixth: TBD TBD Not qualified Seventh: TBD TBD Not qualified Eighth: TBD TBD Not qualified Ninth: TBD TBD Not qualified 10th: TBD TBD Not qualified

NA West