Fortnite players can only carry 6 Grenades per slot now

Following today’s patch in Fortnite: Chapter Two, Epic Games has made some serious changes to Grenades in-game.

For the longest time, players have been able to carry nine Grenades of the same type in each slot, letting you carry a maximum of 45 if you could find them anywhere.

Now, however, players will only be able to carry a maximum of six in each slot, bringing the maximum amount you can carry if you filled every slot down to 30.

It is a weird change to occur out of the blue considering how long nine grenades in a single slot have been a staple for the series, but it might have something to do with the overpowered nature of them in the final circle.

Regardless of the reasons, players will just need to get used to the changes for the time being or pray for Epic Games to reverse the decision.