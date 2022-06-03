Forsen gets unlucky with CS:GO timing, misses easy frag

CS:GO is a prime example of a game that is easy to learn but hard to master. And while it’s played every day by hundreds of thousands of people, the simplest mistakes happen to everyone.

The same can be said for Forsen, one of Twitch’s most iconic streamers. The 31-year-old is known for enjoying a variety of games on his channel, and lately, he’s been revisiting Valve’s shooter. But, while playing a match, he made an unfortunate mistake due to poor timing.

In the clip, Forsen and his team are just one round away from victory, with the score being 15-11 in his favor. And with a man advantage, he was close to closing out the match. Looking at the killboard, the Swede managed to take out an enemy with a Scout, but, shortly after, another opponent appeared.

But, just as the opponent appeared, Forsen switched from his sniper to his pistol, leading to him missing the golden opportunity. Judging by how the streamer looked down for a moment, it’s likely he was trying to get his hands on a Scout with a skin.

Forsen ended up losing the round in the end. But, fortunately for them, they managed to close out the game soon after.