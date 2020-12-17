Former C9 PUBG Mobile player UnEeVen joins Japanese team

He will likely be competing in the PMJL.

Japanese esports company CS Entertainment announced today it has signed Tybald “UnEeVen” Mallet for its PUBG Mobile division. He previously played for Cloud9 before being released in October.

While it hasn’t been officially announced, CS Entertainment will likely be competing in the $2.8 million PUBG Mobile Japan League (PMJL) that will begin in 2021. PUBG Corp. will confirm all of the participating teams tomorrow. Each team is permitted to have two foreign nationals in the PMJL.

UnEeVen is one of the best PUBG Mobile players from North America. He has gotten top-five finishes in several big tournaments such as the first and second season of the Pro League (PMPL) Americas, World League (PMWL) West, Peacekeeper Elite Championship (PEC) 2019, and more.

Before C9, UnEeVen played for Misfits Gaming with whom he managed to get first place at season one of the ESL Mobile Open.

《PUBGm部門 選手加入発表》



"UnEeVeN選手" @UnEeVeN

元Cloud9



・PMCO Regional Finals North America 2019 1位 MVP

・PMCO Global Finals Malaysia 10位

・PMSC World Cup Saudi Arabia 4位

・PMPL Americas Season1 6位

・PMWL West Finals 4位

・PMPL Americas Seasona2 5位 pic.twitter.com/Mk0rqofGSh — 株式会社 CS entertainment［公式］ (@CSE_0701) December 16, 2020

CS Entertainment also recently announced that it has signed two players from esports team Reject Scarlet, Shibusawa “Web” Taichi, and Kawamoto “Yuraly” Ryoji for its PUBG Mobile division.

The PMJL will begin in Feb. 2021. It will be held in two phases throughout the year. The first will end in April while the second will happen from July to September. It is being sponsored by Japanese mobile phone operator, NTT DoCoMo.