Forbes reveals its 30 under 30 2020 gaming lineup

Every year, Forbes publishes several lists covering 20 industries, highlighting the top 30 people under 30 years old. And now, Forbes has introduced its 2020 lineup for gaming.

A panel of four judges picked the top personalities in gaming to appear in the exemplary annual 30 under 30 list.

Stephanie Bush, founder and CEO at IndieCade

Matt Booty, corporate vice president at Xbox Game Studios

Jason Rubin, vice president special gaming initiatives at Facebook

Aileena Xu, president of esports at TSM

Within the list of 30 personalities and gaming sensations for 2020, the most notable inclusions were Nick “NickEh30” Amyoony, Dominique “SonixFox” McLean, and Soleil “Ewok” Wheeler.

NickEh30 made a huge splash in 2019 by streaming exclusively on YouTube and focusing on Fortnite. He made a notable move to Twitch at the end of August, though. He’s known for his family-friendly content while partnering with major brands like Electronic Arts.

Almost every gamer knows of SonixFox, an FGC legend while publicly battling for his LGBTQ allies. He was voted as the Best Esports Player of the Year at the 2018 Video Game Awards.

Ewok, the first female to sign with FaZe Clan, made a huge splash in 2019. Last month, she signed an exclusivity deal to stream on Mixer alongside Michael “shroud” Grzesiek and Tyler “Ninja” Blevins.

Forbes’ complete 30 under 30 list for gaming can be found here.