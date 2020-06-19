Fnatic RonaK joins GodLike for PUBG Mobile India Series 2020

Harpreet “RonaK” Singh has joined GodLike for the PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2020, the organization announced today.

RonaK announced yesterday that he won’t be playing the PMIS with Fnatic. He said this decision was made by the team’s management.

GodLike are the defending champions of the PUBG Mobile Club Open (India) and recently placed seventh in the first season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia. The team will now play in the Eastern division of the World League.

RonaK is one of the most decorated PUBG Mobile players from India. He was previously a part of Team Soul, with whom he won the PMIS 2019 and the PMCO Spring Split 2019 (India). He also won the PUBG Mobile All-Stars (PMAS) with Fnatic last December.

Fnatic, on the other hand, still hasn’t announced its PUBG Mobile roster for the India Series. The team said last month that it’d be disbanding its roster and signing new players. Fnatic’s Mohammed “Owais” Lakhani recently said he’s “testing out” players for the roster.

The PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 has a prize pool of over $65,000. The online qualifiers are underway and GodLike was directly invited.