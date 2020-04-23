Fnatic PUBGM says it’ll “take serious action against any player who does not align with Fnatic’s values”

"We do not support nor allow such things being said publicy."

Fnatic’s PUBG Mobile team recently traded verbal jabs publicly due to some poor performances in tournaments and scrims. And today, the organization released a statement to address the issue.

Fnatic said that over the past few weeks, the team has seen a decline in communication between the people involved both externally and internally. The organization said that it “doesn’t support nor will allow” such things being said publicly.

The org “reminded” its players of their obligations and that “serious action” will be taken against any player who doesn’t align with its core values. Fnatic also said that it will do “everything necessary” to ensure that it creates a competitive environment that’s healthy for the players.

Fnatic’s PUBG Mobile roster was involved in a public argument where players were trading comments publicly on their respective streams on YouTube. The controversy erupted when Tanmay “Sc0utOP” Singh called out his Fnatic teammates, including team coach Pratik “Aurum” Mehra, on stream.

Mohammed “Owais” Lakhani later responded to Sc0utOP on his stream by saying that he won’t play with someone who abuses his family.

The team seems to have set aside their differences for now, however. They were seen participating together in the ongoing PUBG Mobile India Today Invitational League.