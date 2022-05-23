Fire Flux Esports win PMPL European Championship Spring 2022

Fire Flux Esports have been crowned the champions of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) European Championship Spring 2022. The underdog team put up a dominant performance throughout the four-day tournament to take the title home.

The PMPL European Championship happened from May 19 to 22 with the top 16 teams from across Western Europe and Turkey participating. No teams from CIS were able to compete as the PMPL CIS was canceled due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The 16 teams played 24 matches on Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok to decide the winners.

Fire Flux didn’t have the smoothest start to the championship as they ended day one in fifth place. The Turkish team made a huge comeback from day two onwards to get 10 top-three finishes in the remaining 18 games, six of which were chicken dinners, pushing them to the top of the standings table. They will walk away with $40,000 of the $150,000 prize pool.

Here are the overall standings of the PMPL European Championship Spring 2022.

Fire Flux Esports: 335 points Beşiktaş Esports: 292 points Regnum Carya Esports: 258 points S2G Esports: 208 points Next Rüya: 206 points TJB Esports EU: 194 points Istanbul Wildcats: 194 points 4 Romanian Men: 183 points Eastern Stars: 174 points Clear Vision Esports: 152 points Game-Lord: 140 points Surreal Esports: 135 points UDR Killers: 133 points PENTA: 101 points Getso Esports: 92 points XTEAM: 63 points

Based on PUBG Mobile’s 2022 esports roadmap, the top teams from the championship will advance to a Mid-Season Championship. Tencent hasn’t confirmed what this is yet, although the company recently announced that the PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) is set to return in 2022. More details about it will be revealed in June.