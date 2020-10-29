Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine have been delayed

The COVID-19 pandemic has postponed the launch of two more games.

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the gaming industry throughout 2020. Dozens of live events were canceled or postponed for the safety of staff and participants, and several games have also been delayed.

And now, Ubisoft announced today in its latest earnings report that Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine have also been postponed due to challenges from working at home during the pandemic.

Ubisoft explained in the earnings report that “production challenges related to working from home” during the pandemic is part of the reason for the delay. Far Cry 6 was initially scheduled to come out on Feb. 18, 2021, and Rainbow Six Quarantine was expected to release sometime before March 2021.

Not many details are known about Quarantine and how it will differ from Rainbow Six Siege. It’s been confirmed to be a co-op shooter and will likely feature similar gameplay mechanics to Siege but with new enemies.

The earnings report also revealed that Siege has over 65 million players and $2.5 billion cumulative consumer spending since launch. This indicates that Siege still has a healthy and growing player base and suggests that Quarantine could perform well when it’s finally released.

Quarantine and Far Cry 6 will now be released at some point after April 1, 2021, but a solid release date hasn’t been revealed. It’s unclear if the games will be further delayed if the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact their production.