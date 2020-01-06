Fans can now claim January’s League and TFT Twitch Prime rewards

We’ve entered a new month, which means new loot for those League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics fans with Twitch Prime subscriptions. The second offer in the partnership between Riot Games and Twitch is now live.

Beginning today, fans can earn a free League Mystery Skin Permanent and a Mystery Little Legends Egg and emote for TFT if they have a Twitch Prime subscription or an active trial membership.

This month’s offer ends Feb. 6 and will be followed by the third and final month of the promotion, in which fans will be able to claim another round of skin permanents, Little Legends eggs, and emotes.

Before they can claim the rewards, users will need to link their Amazon account to their Twitch in the Connection’s tab under the streaming platform’s Settings menu. Once they’ve connected their accounts, all users need to do is click on the crown icon next to their profile picture on Twitch’s homepage to see all available rewards.

From there, clicking on the TFT and League banners will take users to the respective rewards pages where they can claim their loot. After successfully claiming the loot, the items will automatically appear in the player’s Hextech Crafting inventory in the League client.