Fall Guys developer would “love to release on more platforms in future”

For now, it's only available on Steam and PS4.

Fall Guys could eventually come to other platforms in the future, the game’s developers confirmed on Twitter today.

The social media mastermind behind the Fall Guys Twitter account has revealed that the developer is “focusing on PC and PS4 right now.”

Getting lots of questions about platforms – We've answered in a few places but once more for everyone:



👌 We're focusing on PC & PS4 right now



👌 We'd love to release on more platforms in future



🔥 I personally love the Skyrim memes, I hope we release on smart fridges too — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 12, 2020

“We’d love to release on more platforms in the future,” the tweet said, hinting at the game eventually coming to Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, or potentially the new consoles like PS5 and Xbox Series X. It could also mean other PC platforms like the Epic Games Store, too.

Fall Guys is only available on Steam and PS4 right now. It’s already sold two million copies in its first week on Steam and it’s hugely popular on PS4, where it’s one of the free games for PlayStation Plus in August.

Fall Guys has been a smash hit on Twitch, too, where some of the platform’s biggest streamers have been enjoying it. Lirik, xQc, Pokimane, MOONMOON, and many other top broadcasters have enjoyed some games.

Xbox and Nintendo fans, hold out hope—it might not be coming soon, but Fall Guys could be coming to your console eventually.