Fall Guys has quickly become one of the most popular games on the market. And tomorrow, the developers will be dropping its first patch.

The new update will bring a new level into the game’s rotation called Jump Showdown, which was a popular mode from the beta. The team will also add a few different adjustments to the game’s physics while promising more levels and costumes in upcoming patches.

Here are the full patch notes for Fall Guys’ first update:

Lowered the weighting for Royal Fumble to add more final round variation.

Fixed crash at launch with certain regional calendars set in the operating system.

Improved messaging for matchmaking and server errors.

Fixed physics behaving erratically at high framerate on levels like Tip Toe.

Fixed crown in Fall Mountain not being grabbable in rare situations.

Addressed some collisions in Block Party allowing players to bypass the blocks.

Fixed Parties sometimes failing due to too many requests.

Addressed some special characters causing display issues in player names.

Fixed Big Tease Achievement not unlocking in specific regions.

Fixed certain game controller models not being detected on PC.

The devs also recently addressed hackers, who became a problem once the game started to ramp up in popularity. Common cheats that people use are speed hacks and teleport hacks that allow players to instantly win rounds.

Luckily, the devs said it’s no longer necessary to report individual hackers, though. They’ve adjusted their detection criteria for their anti-cheat system and have seen a drop in the number of cheaters as a result.

This Fall Guys update is set to go live tomorrow, Aug. 12.