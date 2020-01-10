Excel Esports signs multi-year sponsorship with UK-based telecommunication company BT

Excel Esports has signed a multi-year sponsorship with BT, one of the biggest telecommunications companies in the United Kingdom, right before the 2020 LEC Spring Split.

With this, BT has become the lead partner for Excel and the company’s logo will be featured on all of the team’s League of Legends jerseys. Additionally, the team’s Academy squad has been officially renamed to BT Excel for their battle through the U.K. League Championship this year.

Excel’s new CCO, Robin McCammon, was excited to see what this new partnership could bring since “having such a recognizable brand commit to a long term partnership really shows the strength of the U.K. esports industry and the growth of Excel.”

Related: Excel Esports welcomes Wouter Sleijffers and Robin McCammon as the team’s new CEO and CCO

These new jerseys will be first seen at the 2020 Neosurf Cup at the Twickenham Arena in London. Excel, Misfits Gaming, and LG Direwolves will compete on Sunday, Jan. 12, giving fans a first look at some of their new rosters. The jerseys are also available for purchase today on the Excel Esports website.

Excel will be heading into 2020 with a new head coach in Joey “YoungBuck” Steltenpool and some fresh faces on its starting lineup. The 2020 LEC Spring Split begins on Friday, Jan. 24.