Everything you need to know about the Wild Rift Open LATAM (WOL)

The top two teams will advance to the WIld Rift Global Championship Icons.

The League of Legends: Wild Rift Open LATAM (WOL) has been unveiled. The open-for-all competition will decide the regional champions who will represent Latin America at the Wild Rift Global Championship Icons in Europe this summer.

The first season of the Open will run from January to May. The second season will begin in November and will run through to 2023. Riot has said that it will be conducting regional, national, and community tournaments during the offseason.

Here is everything you need to know about the Wild Rift Open LATAM season one.

Format

Open qualifiers

The tournament has been divided into the North and South with three open qualifiers happening in each region. These three qualifiers will grant points to all teams based on their placement.

In the end, the top eight teams from each region will advance to the next round.

League stage

The top eight teams from each region will compete in a long league stage separately.

It will follow a round-robin format.

The top four teams will advance to the playoffs.

Playoffs

This is the stage where the teams from both regions will meet.

The eight teams will compete in a double-elimination bracket to decide the winners.

All matches will be the best-of-five, except for the finals, which will follow a best-of-seven format.

Qualification to the Global Championship Icons

The winner of the WOL will directly qualify to the Global Championship Icons. The runners-up will get a berth at the play-ins.

Registrations

Registrations are currently live on the official Wild Rift LATAM esports website. The regional distribution is as follows:

North: Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Venezuela, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Curaçao, Bahamas, Barbados, Bonaire, Dominica, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Cayman Islands, Turks and Caicos Islands, Virgin Islands, Jamaica, Martinique, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Lucia, and Trinidad and Tobago.

South: Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Peru, and Uruguay.

Schedule

Open qualifier one: Feb. 4 to 10

Open qualifier two: Feb. 11 to 17

Open qualifier three: Feb. 18 to 24

League stage (Tuesday to Friday in the below dates) North: March 1 to April 13 South: March 3 to April 15

Playoffs: May 2 to 8

Stream