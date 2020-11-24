Everything you need to know about the Wild Rift Pentaboom Showdown SEA

The event has a prize pool of $65,000 and will feature prominent content creators from SEA.

League of Legends: Wild Rift’s first official esports event is here and features a prize pool of $65,000. Additionally, the SEA Pentaboom Showdown will also donate $60,000 to various charities. It will consist of eight teams featuring 40 content creators and personalities from different SEA countries.

The event will happen on Dec. 12 and 13. It is being organized by IO Esports and sponsored by Razer and Secretlab.

Participants

Cambodia

Chea Gaming, Henaa Gaming, Prom Official ML, and T26.haha.

Indonesia

Cindy Gullla, Jess No Limit, and VY Gaming.

Malaysia

Fredo Sameon, Harris, Annuar, Ismail Izzani, Soloz, and XK Penjahat.

Myanmar

Ace Gaming, GuGu, I C E I C E, Original Matt Channel, and NX Live.

Philippines

Alodia Gosiengfiao, Ashley Gosiengfiao, Dexie Diaz, James Reid, and Megan Young.

Singapore

Danial Ron (TITAN GAMERS), Nathan Hartono, Ryan Tan (Night Owl Cinematics), and Sezairi.

Thailand

Dx Channel, JAI RAW, and May Pitchanart.

One more participant from the country will be announced in December.

Vietnam

Đấng YM, Be Chanh Gaming, Milona, Misthy, and Msuong.

Stream

The tournament will be livestreamed in Bahasa Indonesia, Bahasa Malaysia, Burmese, English, Khmer, Tagalog, Thai, and Vietnamese on different official Wild Rift channels on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch.

The stream will begin at 10pm CT on Dec. 12 and 13.

Donations

Besides the $65,000 prize pool, Riot Games will also be donating $60,000 to different charities. This includes the Room to Read (Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, Vietnam), Openminds Project (Thailand), Beyond Social Services (Singapore), Passerelles Numeriques (Philippines, Cambodia, Vietnam), and the Wing Melaka (Malaysia).