Everything you need to know about the Wild Rift Pentaboom Showdown SEA

League of Legends: Wild Rift’s first official esports event is here and features a prize pool of $65,000. Additionally, the SEA Pentaboom Showdown will also donate $60,000 to various charities. It will consist of eight teams featuring 40 content creators and personalities from different SEA countries.
The event will happen on Dec. 12 and 13. It is being organized by IO Esports and sponsored by Razer and Secretlab.
Participants
Cambodia
- Chea Gaming, Henaa Gaming, Prom Official ML, and T26.haha.
Indonesia
- Cindy Gullla, Jess No Limit, and VY Gaming.
Malaysia
- Fredo Sameon, Harris, Annuar, Ismail Izzani, Soloz, and XK Penjahat.
Myanmar
Ace Gaming, GuGu, I C E I C E, Original Matt Channel, and NX Live.
Philippines
- Alodia Gosiengfiao, Ashley Gosiengfiao, Dexie Diaz, James Reid, and Megan Young.
Singapore
- Danial Ron (TITAN GAMERS), Nathan Hartono, Ryan Tan (Night Owl Cinematics), and Sezairi.
Thailand
- Dx Channel, JAI RAW, and May Pitchanart.
- One more participant from the country will be announced in December.
Vietnam
- Đấng YM, Be Chanh Gaming, Milona, Misthy, and Msuong.
Stream
The tournament will be livestreamed in Bahasa Indonesia, Bahasa Malaysia, Burmese, English, Khmer, Tagalog, Thai, and Vietnamese on different official Wild Rift channels on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch.
The stream will begin at 10pm CT on Dec. 12 and 13.
Donations
Besides the $65,000 prize pool, Riot Games will also be donating $60,000 to different charities. This includes the Room to Read (Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, Vietnam), Openminds Project (Thailand), Beyond Social Services (Singapore), Passerelles Numeriques (Philippines, Cambodia, Vietnam), and the Wing Melaka (Malaysia).