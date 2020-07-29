Everything you need to know about the Days of Summer event in Call of Duty: Mobile

The rewards for the event have some exciting summer-themed effects.

The final event for the eighth season in Call of Duty: Mobile is here.

The Days of Summer event is giving players some exciting rewards, such as the Purifier – H20, which throws water instead of fire. Players have to complete a variety of challenges in this event to unlock the rewards.

Here are the challenges.

Play three Juggernaut matches

Play 10 Juggernaut matches

Kill 15 enemies on the Highrise map

Play five matches on the Highrise map with friends.

Kill 30 enemies in the Juggernaut mode

Stay online for 15, 30, 45, and 60 minutes in total

Play three Gunfight matches

Send five XP cards to friends

Play five Kill Confirmed matches

In addition to 200 credits, players can receive several more rewards.

SMRS – Barrier Reef

Screengrab via Activision

Frag Grenade – Water Festival

Screengrab via Activision

Purifier – H20

Screengrab via Activision

The event will end on Aug. 6 at 7pm CT. This is likely when the next season of the game will begin as well. The upcoming ninth season of the game will also be introducing a new ranked season, in addition to a lot of features, including the Gunsmith, new maps, and new modes.

Some big changes to the battle royale mode are being made as well. This includes a new animation video in the beginning of matches, custom loadouts, armor plates, and more.