Everything you need to know about the Days of Summer event in Call of Duty: Mobile

The rewards for the event have some exciting summer-themed effects.

Image via Activision

The final event for the eighth season in Call of Duty: Mobile is here.

The Days of Summer event is giving players some exciting rewards, such as the Purifier – H20, which throws water instead of fire. Players have to complete a variety of challenges in this event to unlock the rewards.

Here are the challenges.

  • Play three Juggernaut matches
  • Play 10 Juggernaut matches
  • Kill 15 enemies on the Highrise map
  • Play five matches on the Highrise map with friends.
  • Kill 30 enemies in the Juggernaut mode
  • Stay online for 15, 30, 45, and 60 minutes in total
  • Play three Gunfight matches
  • Send five XP cards to friends
  • Play five Kill Confirmed matches

In addition to 200 credits, players can receive several more rewards.

SMRS – Barrier Reef

Screengrab via Activision

Frag Grenade – Water Festival

Screengrab via Activision

Purifier – H20

Screengrab via Activision

The event will end on Aug. 6 at 7pm CT. This is likely when the next season of the game will begin as well. The upcoming ninth season of the game will also be introducing a new ranked season, in addition to a lot of features, including the Gunsmith, new maps, and new modes.

Some big changes to the battle royale mode are being made as well. This includes a new animation video in the beginning of matches, custom loadouts, armor plates, and more.