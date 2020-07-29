Everything you need to know about the Days of Summer event in Call of Duty: Mobile

The final event for the eighth season in Call of Duty: Mobile is here.
The Days of Summer event is giving players some exciting rewards, such as the Purifier – H20, which throws water instead of fire. Players have to complete a variety of challenges in this event to unlock the rewards.
Here are the challenges.
- Play three Juggernaut matches
- Play 10 Juggernaut matches
- Kill 15 enemies on the Highrise map
- Play five matches on the Highrise map with friends.
- Kill 30 enemies in the Juggernaut mode
- Stay online for 15, 30, 45, and 60 minutes in total
- Play three Gunfight matches
- Send five XP cards to friends
- Play five Kill Confirmed matches
In addition to 200 credits, players can receive several more rewards.
SMRS – Barrier Reef
Frag Grenade – Water Festival
Purifier – H20
The event will end on Aug. 6 at 7pm CT. This is likely when the next season of the game will begin as well. The upcoming ninth season of the game will also be introducing a new ranked season, in addition to a lot of features, including the Gunsmith, new maps, and new modes.
Some big changes to the battle royale mode are being made as well. This includes a new animation video in the beginning of matches, custom loadouts, armor plates, and more.