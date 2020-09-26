The Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship is entering its fourth stage, the regional playoffs. It will features separate tournaments for the five regions in the Championship: Japan, Latin America, Western Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World.
Eight teams have qualified for the regional playoffs through the two qualifiers held by Activision in the past few months. Each regional playoffs has a prize pool of $50,000. Adding to the stakes is the fact that the winner of each playoff will qualify for the CODM World Championship Finals, which will be a LAN event later this year.
Every player in the regional playoffs will be required to play using the Sony Xperia 1 II smartphone. These will be provided to the teams before the playoffs begin in North America, Japan, and Western Europe.
Here is everything you need to know about the CODM World Championship regional playoffs.
Schedule
- Japan: Sept. 26 and 27
- Latin America: Sept. 26 and 27
- Rest of the World: Sept. 26 and 27
- Western Europe: Oct. 17 and 18
- North America: Oct. 24 and 25
Format
- The eight teams in each regional playoffs will compete in a double-elimination bracket.
- If the team from the losers bracket wins in the finals, another match will take place to determine the champion.
- All matches will be the best-of-five matches. The modes available in the playoffs are the Hardpoint, Search and Destroy, and Domination. To see the complete list of maps, click here.
Teams
Activision hasn’t officially announced the teams in the World Championship yet. This list has been compiled from Liquipedia based on the results of the stage 3A and 3B qualifiers and may be subject to change.
Japan
- REJECT Faker
- AteN
- JUPITER
- Bedroom Team
- DoomArmy
- Team Mio
- Sausage
- Wimps B
Latin America
- Infinex Gaming
- INTZ
- GODSENT
- Galactic Gaming
- Influence Rage
- FEB Esports
- Chapecoense Esports
- Dayton of Fire
Rest of the World
- SynerGE
- Quality Potential
- 3rB Squad
- Team Mayhem
- Game and Geek
- UnBroken Esports
- 1st Esports
- Team IND
Western Europe
- Hammers Esports
- KingsClan
- Team Singularity
- Arena Quesito
- Cold Esports
- WhiteDragon White
- U4X Esports
- French Infinity
Prize Pool
The $50,000 prize pool in each region will be split as follows:
- First place: $15,000 and a slot at the World Championship Finals
- Second place: $10,000
- Third place: $8,000
- Fourth place: $5,000
- Fifth to sixth place: $3,500
- Seventh to eighth place: $2,500
Stream
The regional playoffs will be livestreamed in the following channels:
- Japan: All matches will be livestreamed on the official CODM Japan YouTube channel. The stream will begin both days (Sept. 26 and 27) at 2am CT.
- Latin America: It will be livestreamed on the official CODM LATAM and Brazil YouTube channel. The stream will begin on both days (Sept. 26 and 27) at 12pm CT.
There will be no broadcast for the Rest of the World region. The North America and Western Europe regional playoffs will be livestreamed on CODM’s official YouTube channel.