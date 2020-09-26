Top teams from here will qualify for the World Championship Finals.

The Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship is entering its fourth stage, the regional playoffs. It will features separate tournaments for the five regions in the Championship: Japan, Latin America, Western Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World.

Eight teams have qualified for the regional playoffs through the two qualifiers held by Activision in the past few months. Each regional playoffs has a prize pool of $50,000. Adding to the stakes is the fact that the winner of each playoff will qualify for the CODM World Championship Finals, which will be a LAN event later this year.

Every player in the regional playoffs will be required to play using the Sony Xperia 1 II smartphone. These will be provided to the teams before the playoffs begin in North America, Japan, and Western Europe.

Here is everything you need to know about the CODM World Championship regional playoffs.

Schedule

Japan: Sept. 26 and 27

Latin America: Sept. 26 and 27

Rest of the World: Sept. 26 and 27

Western Europe: Oct. 17 and 18

North America: Oct. 24 and 25

Format

The eight teams in each regional playoffs will compete in a double-elimination bracket.

If the team from the losers bracket wins in the finals, another match will take place to determine the champion.

All matches will be the best-of-five matches. The modes available in the playoffs are the Hardpoint, Search and Destroy, and Domination. To see the complete list of maps, click here.

Teams

Activision hasn’t officially announced the teams in the World Championship yet. This list has been compiled from Liquipedia based on the results of the stage 3A and 3B qualifiers and may be subject to change.

Japan

REJECT Faker

AteN

JUPITER

Bedroom Team

DoomArmy

Team Mio

Sausage

Wimps B

Latin America

Infinex Gaming

INTZ

GODSENT

Galactic Gaming

Influence Rage

FEB Esports

Chapecoense Esports

Dayton of Fire

Rest of the World

SynerGE

Quality Potential

3rB Squad

Team Mayhem

Game and Geek

UnBroken Esports

1st Esports

Team IND

Western Europe

Hammers Esports

KingsClan

Team Singularity

Arena Quesito

Cold Esports

WhiteDragon White

U4X Esports

French Infinity

Prize Pool

The $50,000 prize pool in each region will be split as follows:

First place: $15,000 and a slot at the World Championship Finals

Second place: $10,000

Third place: $8,000

Fourth place: $5,000

Fifth to sixth place: $3,500

Seventh to eighth place: $2,500

Stream

The regional playoffs will be livestreamed in the following channels:

Japan: All matches will be livestreamed on the official CODM Japan YouTube channel. The stream will begin both days (Sept. 26 and 27) at 2am CT.

Latin America: It will be livestreamed on the official CODM LATAM and Brazil YouTube channel. The stream will begin on both days (Sept. 26 and 27) at 12pm CT.

There will be no broadcast for the Rest of the World region. The North America and Western Europe regional playoffs will be livestreamed on CODM’s official YouTube channel.