Everything you need to know about the CoD: Mobile World Championship 2022

Activision has pulled the curtains on the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2022. Players from around the world can compete in the championship, which has a prize pool of more than $2 million.

The CoD: Mobile World Championship was first introduced in 2020, just months after the game’s global release. The finals of the event, which were supposed to be a LAN event, were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The CoD: Mobile World Championship 2021 was also affected by the pandemic with the finals being shifted to an online format. As a result, the competition was split into the East and West to reduce ping disparity between teams from around the world.

Players will be hoping to see the CoD: Mobile World Championship 2022 being conducted in a successful manner for the first time in the game’s history.

Format

The format for the championship is similar to the past year’s with five stages starting from the solo play.

Stage one – Solo Play On four weekends between March 31 and April 24, the first stage of the 2022 World Championship will happen. All players are eligible to participate in this stage, which will offer new rewards every week. Players can play upto 10 ranked matches to accumulate 60 points and advance to stage two on each weekend.

Stage two – Team Play The players who make it through stage one will have to form teams and compete in this stage. Top teams from here will advance to the regional qualifiers.

Stage three to five (Regional Qualifiers, Regional Playoffs, and the World Championship Finals) The exact details for these stages haven’t been revealed yet. The regional qualifiers will feature the top teams from the team play. The regional qualifiers and playoffs will be played separately in each region. The regional playoffs and the World Championship Finals will be broadcasted in YouTube.



Regions

The regions in the CoD: Mobile World Championship 2022 are as follows:

LATAM

India

Europe

Japan

North America

These aren’t the only regions in the CoD: Mobile esports roadmap for 2022, but they are the ones who will follow the World Championship’s format. CoD: Mobile esports has a different format in Southeast Asia (SEA) and China with top teams from here advancing to the World Championship Finals, too.

Schedule

World Championship Finals