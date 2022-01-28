Everything you need to know about the 2022 Wild Rift North American Series (WNS)

League of Legends: Wild Rift esports has returned to North America. The Wild Rift North America Series (WNS) will decide the region’s representatives at the Global Championship Icons 2022, which is the first world championship for the MOBA title.

Wisdom Gaming, which had worked with Riot Games to host the Summoner Series last year, is partnering with the developer again for the WNS. Additionally, it will work on a podcast series and bi-weekly fight night under the company’s Giant Slayer brand to promote Wild Rift.

Here is everything you need to know about the WNS. Registrations for the open tournament are currently open on the official website.

Format

There will be three circuits in the WNS followed by an LCQ. These competitions will lead into the NA Regional Championship, which will be a LAN event with a prize pool of $150,000. The venue hasn’t been revealed yet.

Each circuit will consist of two open qualifiers and a major. The top teams from each qualifier will advance to the subsequent major. Here, they will fight in a double-elimination bracket for a spot in the regional championship. Six teams will qualify for the regional championship from the three circuits.

The final two teams will be decided at the last-chance qualifier (LCQ).

Qualification

Here is the qualification process from each major and the LCQ.

Major one: Top four teams will advance to the second major.

Major two: The top two teams will secure a slot at the NA Regional Championship while teams placed third to sixth will advance to major three.

Major three: The top four teams will advance to the NA Regional Championship.

LCQ: The top two teams will get the final berths in the NA Regional Championship.

NA Regional Championship: The top two teams will represent North America at the Global Championship Icons in Europe later this summer.

Calendar