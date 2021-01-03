Everything we know about the CoD: Mobile Grand Battle 2021

The top two teams will represent Thailand at the Garena Invitational 2021.

Garena has announced the Call of Duty: Mobile Grand Battle 2021 for players in Thailand. The top two teams from here will represent the region in the Garena Invitational 2021.

The Garena Invitational will be an international competition featuring top teams from the Southeast Asia region. Last year, the CGI was supposed to be played from March 31 to April 5 in Bangkok, Thailand. Teams from Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, and Taiwan were participating. It had a prize pool of $65,000. The LAN event was canceled, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Players in Thailand can register for The Grand Battle 2021 until Jan. 8. Every team that registers will have to compete in the qualifying rounds where the top eight will advance to the group stage. From here, the best six teams will compete in the offline finals for the two tickets to the CODM Garena Invitational 2021.

Format

The event will feature three modes:

Hardpoint: 150 points / 300 seconds

Search and destroy: Six wins / 120 seconds

Domination: 150 points / 600 seconds (75 points / 300 seconds half)

The maps that will be played in The Grand Battle 2021 are Crash, Crossfire, Standoff, Firing Range, Summit, and Meltdown.

Qualifying round

It will feature a single-elimination best-of-three format. Once a team registers, they will have to compete in the qualifiers from Jan. 11 to 21.

The top eight teams from here will move on to the group stage.

Group Stage

The eight teams that make it out of the qualifiers will lock horns in a round-robin format in the group stage. All matches will be the best-of-three games.

The group stage will be livestreamed and will happen from Jan. 25 to Feb. 5.

Finals

The top six teams from the group stage will advance to the finals which will be a LAN event on Feb. 13. The exact venue hasn’t been revealed yet.

The teams will compete in a double-elimination bracket. The two finalists will represent Thailand at the Garena Invitational 2021 later this year.

Prizes

Besides the two slots to the Garena Invitational, the CODM Grand Battle will reward players with CoD Points (CP).