Everything we know about Apex Legends’ ranked mode

Apex Legends fans, rejoice. Respawn Entertainment is finally set to deliver a ranked mode, which should be released on July 2 along with the start of season two.



The rank system is a little different than your traditional competitive game, but it shouldn’t be too difficult to understand. Here’s everything we know so far.

Ranked mode is coming. Clip of EA Playing Special Events – Clipped by Silmanii

Very little information has been revealed about the ranked mode, but we do know it’ll be based on a matchmaking system comprised of six tiers. If you’re good enough, you’ll reach the highest tier, Apex Predator. But if you’re new (or just bad), you might end up in the lowest rank, Bronze. We don’t know what will come in between, but we wouldn’t be surprised if it was something like Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond.

This appears to be a balance between the ranked systems in Overwatch and League of Legends. Overwatch has relatively short seasons that are around two months long, while League of Legends’ ranked season lasts almost one year. Apex, though, will strike a fine balance.



The ranking system will run in conjunction with each season of Apex. Players will have from July 2 until presumingly around October or November, when season two will likely end. That gives players about four or five months to place as high as possible. In turn, players will be rewarded based on their end-of-season rank.

This article will be updated when further information is released.

