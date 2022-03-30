Tim is hosting one of the biggest Warzone events of the year.

TimTheTatman is organizing a two-vs-two Warzone kill race tournament. Considering Tim is one of the top Warzone content creators, it’s likely that he’ll go all out to make the tournament as memorable as possible.

With only a few days to go until the tournament kicks off, participating teams will want to work on perfecting their strategies, while fans will look forward to learning more about the event.

What is the prize pool of TimTheTatman’s two-vs-two Call of Duty: Warzone Kill Race tournament?

TimTheTatman’s two-vs-two Call of Duty: Warzone Kill Race tournament has a $150,000 prize pool. The tournament’s format ensures a competitive environment and players will also be heavily motivated to perform their best to claim the largest slice of the prize pool.

Here’s how the prize pool is divided based on placements.

Placement Prize First Place $66,000 Second place $33,000 Third place $18,000 Forth place $12,000 Fifth/sixth place $7,500 Seventh/eighth place $3,000

When does TimTheTatman’s two-vs-two Call of Duty: Warzone Kill Race tournament start?

TimTheTatman’s two-vs-two Call of Duty: Warzone Kill Race tournament is scheduled to start on April 6. The tournament will take place over two days and conclude on April 7.

Though the bracket seedings haven’t been announced, players can keep an eye on them here and determine the matchups that they’d like to keep a close eye on.

What is TimTheTatman’s two-vs-two Call of Duty: Warzone Kill Race tournament’s format?

TimTheTatman’s tournament features a two-vs-two kill race format. In this format, the opposing teams drop into a match and try to score the most kills in a given number of rounds. The team with the higher score/kills advances to the next round.

How to watch TimTheTatman’s two-vs-two Call of Duty: Warzone Kill Race tournament?

TimTheTatman’s two-vs-two Call of Duty: Warzone Kill Race tournament will be livestreamed on Tim’s YouTube channel. Alternatively, players can also tune into streams of participating players and follow the tournament from their point of view.

Tim’s feed is likely to serve as an admin stream, allowing fans to spectate the tournament as a whole.