Everything to know about Gamescom 2022, where it’s held, how to buy tickets, and more

Gamescom is one of the biggest video game conventions in Europe, and this year, it is again being held in Cologne, Germany.

Along with Gamescom, which takes place from Aug. 24 to 28 this year, Geoff Keighley will host Gamescom: Opening Night Live, which is a show that includes several world premiere presentations, as well as updates for games in development.

Just like most video game conventions, there are a variety of things to do there. The expo floor is a great place to try out games that are releasing soon, or to demo games that have already been released. There are a number of shows that attendees can sit in on in addition to Gamescom: Opening Night Live, such as Gamescom: Awesome Indies and Gamescom Studios.

In addition to the expo floor, there is also a cosplay village, a retro gaming station, a merch area, indie games area, and Gamescom campus, which is where attendees can explore educational opportunities around the video games business.

In order to attend the event, ticket holders must show proof that they are vaccinated, recovered, or tested. This must be shown in the form of a Digital Covid Certificate that meets the EU DCC standard. Those traveling from a non-EU country but have been vaccine approved in the EU will need to ensure they’ve either been vaccinated by an approved vaccine in the EU, or by providing the same written proof they used to enter Germany.

For those looking to get tickets, they aren’t on sale yet, and there is no indication of when they will be. When tickets for the event go live, they’ll be available on the Gamescom website. Tickets varied according to when people planned to attend the convention before it went all-digital in 2020 and again in 2021.

In 2019, the last time Gamescom was held in-person, day tickets, which granted entry between 10am and 8pm on Wednesday and Thursday, and from 9am to 8pm on Friday were €16.50. Evening tickets that allowed attendance from 4pm and 8pm were €7.