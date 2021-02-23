Everything carrying over from Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto into the Kanto Celebration event – Special Research, Collection Challenge, and more

With the end of Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto, many of the one-day event’s bonuses, exclusive content, and specific Pokémon spawns will be reverted back to normal. But that doesn’t mean all of it is just going to vanish.

Niantic included so much content in the Kanto Tour that it is expanding certain parts of the event into a Kanto Celebration follow-up, which will run from Feb. 21 to 27.

Unfortunately, not all of the content will carry over, but some of it, like all 10 Collection Challenges, a few more detailed Special Research tasks, and a few others, are still live for the time being. If you are going to be participating in the Kanto Celebration or want out some of the Kanto Tour content you didn’t get done, here is what carried over between the events.

All 10 Collection Challenges that were like during the Kanto Tour are still live for all players who purchased that event’s ticket. Some of them might be slightly harder to complete now that the specified spawns have swapped, but the Field Research that is live for the Kanto Celebration does make up for some of that with the encounters it offers as rewards.

Related: All event-exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards in the Pokémon Go Kanto Celebration event

Here are all of the Collection Challenges, with links out to the specifics of each and what you will need to do to complete them.

Both the Special Research or the All-in-One 151 Masterwork Research that were added as part of the Kanto Tour have no specified time limit to complete them. This means both will actually be live indefinitely, even beyond the Kanto Celebration.

This decision was made because you actually need to finish the Special Research to unlock the All-in-One 151 Masterwork Research, and the Masterwork Research is full of very time-consuming tasks. This includes needing to send 151 Gifts to friends, make 151 Great Throws, and getting a Platinum Kanto Medal just to complete page one.

Because of this, and most players still working to get the Shiny Mew encounter at the end of the Masterwork task line, there is no time limit for completion.

All of the Timed Research, event bonuses, and the other Kanto Tour event-exclusive content have been removed, but at least you have until Feb. 28 to finish the Collection Challenges.