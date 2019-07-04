Every new mechanic coming with Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion

The Hearthstone team recently revealed the game’s next expansion, Saviors of Uldum.

Saviors of Uldum will go live on Aug. 6 and introduce a variety of new mechanics to Hearthstone.

A new expansion would be incomplete without a host of new keywords and mechanics. We’ve compiled everything you need to know about the new mechanics and card types debuting with Saviors of Uldum.

Reborn keyword

The magic of Azeroth’s Titans and Tol’vir has seeped into the dunes of Uldum’s ancient burial tombs. You can expect to see creatures bursting back to life out of their tombs thanks to the new Reborn mechanic.

Minions with the Reborn keyword will return to life the first time they’re destroyed, but with one remaining health. The first Reborn card to be revealed is a four-cost 3/2 minion named Restless Mummy. Our Mummy friend also comes equipped with Rush, meaning he can attack the same turn he’s played. This gives us a good example of what we can expect cards with Reborn to be capable of and shows us just how powerful the mechanic can be when paired alongside another keyword.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Plague spell type

Plague spells are cards that affect every minion on the board. Based on what we’ve seen so far, you can expect Plague spells to have a huge impact and a hefty mana cost. The first Plague spell we learned about is Plague of Death.

Plague of Death is a nine-cost Priest spell that Silences and Destroys all enemies. This acts as a board clear and prevents your opponent from triggering any Deathrattles thanks to the preemptive Silence. You can expect to see Plague spells used in a variety of Control decks and you can expect them to be consistently powerful.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Check back here for information on every new feature coming with Saviors of Uldum as they continue to be revealed.