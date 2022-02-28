Every Gen 7 Shiny Pokémon being added during Pokémon Go’s Welcome to Alola event

Niantic has finally reached the sunny shores of Alola, announcing the Season of Alola and multiple Pokémon from Generation VII that will be making their appearance in Pokémon Go for the first time in March.

To kick things off, a special Welcome to Alola event will have players encountering certain species of Pokémon from Sun and Moon from March 1 to 9, including Rowlet, Litten, and Popplio.

Overall, there are 11 species from Alola being added to Pokémon Go on March 1, with Tapu Koko appearing in five-star raids, Comfey being an exclusive encounter for players in Hawaii, and both Rockruff and Jangmo-o available in new Eggs.

And for certain species being added in this new season of content, players will be able to encounter their Shiny variants from day one.

Niantic has already confirmed that Tapu Koko won’t be appearing as a Shiny, but a few of the Gen VII Pokémon appearing will. Here are all of the Alolan Pokémon you can encounter as a Shiny for the first time on March 1.