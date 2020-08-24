EU Masters introduces partnership with HyperX and Volvic

The broadcast should look quite clean with these new sponsored segments.

HyperX and Volvic have been named as the newest partners of the biggest non-LEC League of Legends competition, the EU Masters, Riot Games announced today.

With the main event of the tournament set to begin today, Riot has announced the help of brands that will assist in the celebration of the best European teams on the Rift by sponsoring segments that will highlight the bright emerging talent in the region.

“HyperX has been supporting professional gamers for the past 13 years, and we’re thrilled to have them on board for European Masters this summer.” Riot said. Riot also added that “HyperX will sponsor the Big Plays segment.” In this segment, the broadcast will highlight live replays of spectacular outplays and game-defining moments.

Volvic is a brand that may be unfamiliar to non-European residents, but it’s actually the “most popular non-sparkling natural mineral water in Germany, and one of the leading brands of natural mineral water in Europe.” The brand will look to help ensure that the EU Masters players stay hydrated. Volvic is also committed to promoting the “unstoppable” attitude of people, hoping that this inspiration will manifest itself into brilliant plays in and out of the game.

The first day of the EU Masters group stage commences today and will showcase the up-and-coming talent from 12 of the best teams in Europe. All matches will be streamed on the EU Masters Twitch channel.

