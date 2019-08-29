Esports Rankings Report: GumGum Sports Reveals the Top Esports Organizations by Social Reach for Q2 2019

Esports organizations thrive on social engagement, reach, and viewership. So, it’s no surprise that each team is continuously bringing in new talent, changing creative focus or implementing new strategies that are geared towards improving those goals. But which organizations are seeing the most impact?

Artificial intelligence-powered sports sponsorship and technology company GumGum Sports, assessed these factors—and more—in its quarterly esports ranking “The Social Footprint of Esports,”which is based on a computer vision analysis of social reach for team, player and influencer accounts across all major streaming platforms, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. You can view the full results in the experience below.

