EPOS signs 2-year deal with ESL Gaming Australia

EPOS has agreed to a two-year deal with ESL Gaming Australia and will join ESL ANZ as its official audio partner. EPOS audio peripherals will be used on set by talent during the ESL ANZ Champs week.

ESL is one of the largest esports and gaming companies in the world. The company is known for its premier leagues and tournaments across multiple titles like the ESL Pro Tour, Intel Extreme Masters, DreamHack Masters, and the ESL Pro League.

EPOS offers high-end audio and video solutions and has over 115 years of experience. This partnership will raise the production quality during the ANZ Champs broadcast.

ESL product manager James Fletcher expressed his excitement about the new partnership in a press release.

“We are excited to bring EPOS on board as the Official Audio Partner, and look forward to highlighting excellence in audio through their range of products each week on the ANZ Champs broadcast,” said Fletcher. “Whether it’s hearing where a footstep came from in CS:GO, or noticing a sound cue in StarCraft 2, audio has always been a critical component of success for professional players—having the right gear can mean the difference between winning and losing an important match.”