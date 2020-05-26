Epic and OnePlus partner to create first 90 FPS Fortnite smartphone experience | Dot Esports

Current generation consoles like the PS4 can get to 60 FPS.

Epic Games and OnePlus have teamed up to develop a Fortnite mobile user experience for the OnePlus 8 Series smartphones, the companies announced today. Players will be able to run Fortnite on the Unreal Engine at 90 FPS, the fastest frame rate available for the mobile version of the game.

The OnePlus 8 Series is said to deliver a smooth high frame rate for the Fortnite gameplay experience with a frame rate that current generation console game systems can’t achieve. The standard FPS in mobile and console games is set at 30, but the latest game consoles and some smartphones can play at 60 FPS.

The battery consumption on a smartphone can be as high as the frame rate, however. Playing with such a high FPS, like 60 or now 90, can quickly drain your phone battery.

The entire project took months of development and will be first launched in India. OnePlus users (OnePlus 6 and newer) can now download Fortnite via “One-touch” easy installation of the Epic Games App exclusively through the “Game Space” application.

Previous OnePlus generation smartphones will remain with a maximum of 60 FPS for Fortnite, but the company is committed to bringing more advancements to its users.

OnePlus is a Chinese smartphone manufacturer founded in 2013. Its first smartphone release was intended to capture the market from the Google Nexus series. The company reached a global market but now has a stronger presence and leading sales in India.