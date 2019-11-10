Entity Gaming and Team Soul qualify for the PMCO Global Finals from the South Asia region

Entity Gaming conquered the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split South Asia finals. The team, along with runners-up Team Soul, has now qualified for the PMCO Fall Split Global Finals in Malaysia later this month.

The third to fifth-placed teams will also be making their way to Malaysia to participate in the PMCO Fall Split preliminary round where they will have a shot at making it to the global finals. SynerGE, Team Insidious, and Team IND placed third, fourth, and fifth respectively at the regional finals in Delhi today.

Fnatic’s newly-signed PUBG Mobile roster couldn’t leave an impression in the regional finals across the three days. The team had some devastating games where they lost players and momentum early in the competition, leaving them to settle for a ninth-place finish in the finals.

The final standings in the regional finals are as follows:

Entity Gaming (PMCO Global Finals) Team SouL (PMCO Global Finals) SynerGE (PMCO Prelims) Team Insidious (PMCO Prelims) TeamIND (PMCO Prelims) Zero Degree Esports ETG.Brawlers RIP Official Fnatic Elementrix GODLIKE MEGA Stars Mayhem ORB Nepali Ho Ni Trust D Process

The PMCO Fall Split prelims will be held on Nov. 23 to 25 while the global finals will be played on Nov. 29 to Dec. 1.