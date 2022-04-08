Egg Event and new Cinderace, Wigglytuff Holowear available now in Pokémon UNITE

Three rabbits are available in the game now.

Azumarill is now playable in Pokémon UNITE and with it comes an Egg-themed event to celebrate Spring, Easter, and the rabbit-esque Pokémon available in the game.

Just like most recent events, the Egg Event is contained entirely within the Featured Events tab and includes daily missions, a log-in bonus, and a reward exchange that will utilize an event-specific currency.

Most of the missions are simple objectives to complete during matches, such as knocking out Drednaw once or scoring five goals. These daily missions, along with the log-in rewards, will give you Eggs which can then be exchanged for other items.

The biggest reward for collecting Eggs during this event is Pastel Style: Wigglytuff Holowear, which will require players to collect and exchange 500 Eggs before the event ends on April 30. Other rewards include Aeos Tickets, Item Enhancers, and Egg Event-exclusive avatar items.

A Pastel Style: Cinderace Holowear is also available at Zirco Trading. For the next week, you can grab it at a discounted 840 Aeos Gems as part of the event.

Image via TiMi Studio

The main piece of content for this small update is the inclusion of the Aqua Rabbit Pokémon, Azumarill as a playable character. The newest All-Rounder is available to purchase for 10,000 Aeos Coins or 575 Aeos Gems.