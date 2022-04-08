Egg Event and new Cinderace, Wigglytuff Holowear available now in Pokémon UNITE

Azumarill is now playable in Pokémon UNITE and with it comes an Egg-themed event to celebrate Spring, Easter, and the rabbit-esque Pokémon available in the game.
Just like most recent events, the Egg Event is contained entirely within the Featured Events tab and includes daily missions, a log-in bonus, and a reward exchange that will utilize an event-specific currency.
Most of the missions are simple objectives to complete during matches, such as knocking out Drednaw once or scoring five goals. These daily missions, along with the log-in rewards, will give you Eggs which can then be exchanged for other items.
The biggest reward for collecting Eggs during this event is Pastel Style: Wigglytuff Holowear, which will require players to collect and exchange 500 Eggs before the event ends on April 30. Other rewards include Aeos Tickets, Item Enhancers, and Egg Event-exclusive avatar items.
A Pastel Style: Cinderace Holowear is also available at Zirco Trading. For the next week, you can grab it at a discounted 840 Aeos Gems as part of the event.
The main piece of content for this small update is the inclusion of the Aqua Rabbit Pokémon, Azumarill as a playable character. The newest All-Rounder is available to purchase for 10,000 Aeos Coins or 575 Aeos Gems.