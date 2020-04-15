EA Sports unveils TOTW Moments 6 for FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports has revealed the newest set of Team of The Week Moments (TOTW) that will arrive in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today.

This is the sixth version of TOTW Moments, a feature implemented due to league fixtures being canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The TOTW Moments replace the regular TOTW in everything, including packs, Weekend League rewards, and squad battles.

Image via EA Sports

This batch of TOTW moments cards will be available in packs today at 12am CT until next week when a new selection will be released. There are some cards that can definitely boost your own Ultimate team such as a 97-rated Lionel Messi from Barcelona, an 86-rated Anthony Martial from Manchester United, and a 92-rated Ter Stegen from Barcelona.

Here are the FIFA 20 TOTW Moments 5. They include the players’ new overall rating as well as the overall from its gold card and its previous TOTW card—if it had one before.

First team

GK: Ter Stegen 90 -> 92 (Barcelona)

Ter Stegen 90 -> 92 (Barcelona) RB: José María Giménez 85 -> 86 (Atlético Madrid)

José María Giménez 85 -> 86 (Atlético Madrid) CB: Leonardo Bonucci 86 -> 87 (Juventus)

Leonardo Bonucci 86 -> 87 (Juventus) CB: Raúl 79 -> 82 (Benfica)

Raúl 79 -> 82 (Benfica) CM: Blaise Matuidi 85 -> 86 (Juventus)

Blaise Matuidi 85 -> 86 (Juventus) CAM : Marco Fabián 75 -> 81 (Philadelphia Union)

: Marco Fabián 75 -> 81 (Philadelphia Union) CAM: Angelo Fulgini 75 -> 81 (Angers SCO)

Angelo Fulgini 75 -> 81 (Angers SCO) CAM: Lionel Messi 94 -> 95 -> 97 (Barcelona)

Lionel Messi 94 -> 95 -> 97 (Barcelona) ST: Max Kruse 83 -> 85 (Fenerbahçe)

Max Kruse 83 -> 85 (Fenerbahçe) ST: Anthony Martial 83 -> 85 -> 86 (Manchester United)

Anthony Martial 83 -> 85 -> 86 (Manchester United) ST: Ciro Immobile 86 -> 87 -> 88 -> 89 -> 90 -> 91 (Lazio)

Reserves