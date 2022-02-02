EA says Apex Legends Mobile is soft-launching soon

After being released for a limited time in closed beta for select regions last year, fans of Apex Legends Mobile have been waiting for a global release. While an exact release date hasn’t been revealed yet, EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson said in the quarterly results for Q3 2022 yesterday that the game is coming soon.

EA initially said that it was working on a mobile version of the battle royale title in October 2019. Throughout 2021, Apex Legends was rolled out in closed beta for different regions of the world for a short period to test the game before a wider release. Wilson said that they received “strong engagement” and “community feedback” through these tests and were excited to allow more players to experience the mobile game.

Apex Legends Mobile is a completely different game from its PC and console counterparts. While the game looks and feels similar, it has been toned down significantly to run on mobile devices.

With battle royale titles like PUBG Mobile and Free Fire reaching new heights, EA wants a share of the pie as well by bringing one of its most popular games to Android and iOS. Wilson said that they expected mobile to be a “major catalyst” in EA’s growth in the next fiscal year. This would be led by Apex Legends Mobile, he added.