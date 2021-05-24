E3 2021 opens media registration, will launch fan sign-ups on June 3

You can finally try to get credentialed for the upcoming games showcase.

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has officially opened media registration for E3 2021, with fan and industry registration set to begin in the coming weeks.

The all-digital revamp of E3 is set to run from June 12 to 15 as a public event featuring major reveals, press conferences, industry showcases, and more. But an additional five-day “media access week” will begin on June 7, which is why media registration is happening first.

Interested media outlets can now visit the official E3 website and apply to get media credentials for the event. Credentialed media will get exclusive access to publishers and developers to preview new games and products being showcased at E3. You can learn more about the qualification standards on the registration pages.

Registration will open on May 31 for industry professionals, influencers, and content creators, which will give many of the same benefits as media. Fans can register for free access on June 3.

A majority of the exclusive content will be featured via the E3 2021 portal and app, which will include the following features and more.

Exhibitor booths Special events, VOD content, articles, and more that will act as portals for information and announcements tied to specific exhibitors.

Lounges Online spaces that will let E3 attendees gather and interact in various ways.

Forums Specifically tailored boards that will focus on discussion and sharing among attendees.

Leaderboards A tracker of sorts for the gamified show elements benign implemented into E3 2021.

Profile creation A customizable profile that will be used within the app, will tie into the leaderboards, forums, and other elements.



Details about the event, specific registration requirements, and more can be found on the official E3 website.