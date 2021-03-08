Drowzee will be in the spotlight tomorrow in Pokémon Go

Time to stock up and level up.

Heads up, trainers. There’s a special spotlight coming to Pokémon Go tomorrow, March 9.

At 6pm local time in every region, Drowzee will be in the spotlight. This means the Psychic-type Pokémon will be spawning in droves, so you’ll be able to catch plenty of them.

Remember, Trainers! On Tuesday, March 9, at 6 p.m. local time, Drowzee will be in the spotlight, and you’ll earn twice the XP for evolving Pokémon. — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) March 8, 2021

Niantic says players will also earn double XP for evolving Pokémon, so stocking up on Drowzee and evolving it into Hypno will be worth it.

Drowzee can learn Pound or Confusion as its Quick move and it can learn Psybeam, Psyshock, Psychic, Frustration, and Return as its Main move. But Hypno, its evolved form, is way stronger.

Hypno is a powerful Psychic-type Pokémon. It can also learn a variety of elemental moves as its Main move, including Ice Punch, Thunder Punch, Fire Punch, Focus Blast, and Shadow Ball.

Pokémon Go’s Season of Legends began last week and will run through June 1.