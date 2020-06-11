DrLupo’s streaming setup: Mouse, headset, keyboard, and more

Here's what one of the humblest gamers in the world uses for his setup.

Image via Logitech Image via Secretlab Image via Logitech Image via Logitech Image via Logitech Image via Logitech Image via NVIDIA Image via NVIDIA Image via AMD Image via GoPro Image via ASUS Image via Blue Designs

DrLupo is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch. He began his streaming career around 2013 with a focus on tracking his Diablo 3 progression while he was at work. He built a small consistent audience and later became a full-time streamer in 2017.

While he wasn’t necessarily a world champion caliber player, DrLupo was talented when it came to battle royale games. His time in PUBG started his climb on the streaming platform and he took off with the release of Fortnite in 2017. He also became friends with Ninja after a PUBG match, which skyrocketed his numbers.

If your goal is to play as well as DrLupo, a certain level of dedication and passion toward your favorite game is the first step. Having the right equipment to support your skills is also another important factor, though.

Here are the components of DrLupo’s streaming setup, which can be helpful for anyone who’s looking to emulate his play.

Mouse: Logitech G Pro Wireless gaming mouse

Image via Logitech

Having a decent gaming mouse is essential in competitive games. Low response time and a quality sensor are the features to look out for. Though wireless options have been on the backfoot for gamers, they’ve come a long way over the last decade and are now on par with their wired rivals.

DrLupo uses the Logitech G Pro Wireless gaming mouse, which is one of the top wireless gaming mice on the market. The G Pro features the HERO 16K sensor, the best Logitech has to offer, that supports wireless lightspeed technology. This tech allows Logitech’s wireless mouses to have identical response times to their wired gaming mice. Weighing in at 0.18 pounds, the G Pro is one of the lighter wireless mice available.

Going wireless is especially beneficial for streamers like DrLupo who likely have countless cables laying around their desks. Wireless peripherals are a great way to reduce the commotion while enabling flexibility.

Mousepad: Logitech G Powerplay Wireless Charging System

Image via Logitech

The introduction of RGB mousepads was only the beginning of an up-and-coming innovation. The ability to receive power eventually evolved mousepads into wireless chargers. It makes sense as well considering cellphones can always use a little top-off and charging wireless mice while playing is revolutionary by itself.

DrLupo uses Logitech’s G Powerplay wireless charging system that can charge almost all Logitech wireless gaming mice, which eliminates the fear of running out of batteries while playing games. The mousepad comes with two swappable surfaces, cloth and hard. Two surface options allow gamers to test out which surface works better for them and puts buyer’s remorse back on its shelf.

Keyboard: Logitech G Pro Mechanical Keyboard

Image via Logitech

Reflexes are key in almost all action-based games. Mechanical keyboards have been the go-to choice of competitive gamers purely because of their low response times and advantageous actuation points. These factors make sure that there isn’t any kind of input delay that may hinder your gaming experience.

DrLupo uses Logitech’s G Pro mechanical gaming keyboard, which features a tenkeyless design. Logitech also allows buyers to choose from three different switches: the GX Red linears, GX brown tactiles, and GX Blue clickies.

Though we don’t know which switches DrLupo prefers, most gamers choose to go with Red switches due to their low actuation points while the Blue switches are mostly used by writers. The brown switches can be considered as the best of both worlds.

Headset: Logitech G Pro X Gaming Headset

Image via Logitech

Before seeing anything, we mostly hear footsteps or any kind of location indicating sound in games. A good gaming headset makes it easier to distinguish these sounds, which can be advantageous.

DrLupo uses Logitech’s G Pro X gaming headset. It comes with a USB sound card that provides tournament-level audio quality. It’s certainly something to consider if you’re unhappy with your onboard sound card. Wearing the G Pro X for prolonged gaming sessions isn’t a problem since the headset comes with memory foam ear pads.

The G Pro X’s microphone takes advantage of Blue Designs’ technology, which puts it on par with dedicated microphones.

Monitor: ASUS ROG Swift PG279QZ Gaming Monitor

Image via ASUS

While a gaming mouse and keyboard set is almost essential for optimal reaction time, you wouldn’t be able to make any timely plays without a good monitor. Just like other peripherals, a low response time and a high refresh rate are musts to have a smooth gaming experience.

DrLupo uses ASUS’ ROG Swift PG279QZ monitor, which is one of the best monitors for competitive gaming with its 2560×1440 resolution, 165 Hz refresh rate, and a four millisecond response time. It requires little to no adjustments since it has a great out-of-the-box color accuracy. A monitor like this allows DrLupo to see faster than his enemies who may not have gaming monitors, which gives him an edge over them.

While having a low response time is always beneficial, the same can’t be said for a high refresh rate if you don’t have the hardware to support it with high frames.

Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 TI and RTX 2070

Image via NVIDIA Image via NVIDIA

Getting a decent graphics card is one of the first steps toward achieving high frames in games.

DrLupo uses an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 TI in his gaming computer, which is one of the best graphics cards from the Turing architecture series. A powerful card like this allows DrLupo to have a smooth gaming experience while taking full advantage of his monitor.

DrLupo doesn’t stream with the PC he plays games from, however. He also has a streaming PC that houses an NVIDIA RTX 2070. While it may look like overkill since streaming is mostly a CPU-heavy process, it’s never a bad idea to be future-proof.

As a casual or a competitive gamer, both cards should be a decent pick for you unless you’re aiming to stream in 4K quality. Streaming in high qualities will require a second dedicated PC if you don’t want your game performance to be negatively impacted.

CPU: Intel Core I9-9900K and AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950x

Image via Intel Image via AMD

When it comes to gaming, CPUs are as crucial as GPUs. A CPU ensures that your PC responds to any new information in the fastest way possible.

DrLupo uses the Intel Core I9-9900K processor on his gaming computer. With a base clock speed of 3.6 GHz, this top-of-the-line product makes sure that DrLupo doesn’t drop any frames in CPU intensive games like Fortnite. While it may look like overkill for most competitive games like CS:GO, VALORANT, or League of Legends, it’s never a bad idea to future-proof your setup if you aren’t planning to make frequent updates. A CPU like this can easily last more than five years for any competitive gamer.

DrLupo has an AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950x in his streaming setup, which can show its age if you try to play games within Ultra settings. But it’s a perfectly fine CPU to handle his streaming needs.

Webcam: GoPro Hero4 Black and Logitech C920

Image via Logitech

A solid webcam isn’t essential for a flawless gaming experience but it’s certainly an important part of any stream. Seeing the face of a streamer allows the audience to connect more with them while giving streamers a chance to entertain their viewers with their IRL skills outside of gaming.

DrLupo uses a GoPro Hero4 Black as his main face cam, which can record at 4K at 30 frames-per-second, 1080p at 120 FPS, and 720p at 240 FPS. Though the Hero4 is overkill for streaming, DrLupo may be using it outside as well, which makes the choice understandable. If you’re an active streamer who enjoys recording outside or doing IRL streams on the side, you can hit two birds with one stone with the GoPro Hero4 Black.

Aside from seeing the streamer, viewers also enjoy watching their reflexes via a webcam that’s tilted toward a streamer’s keyboard and mouse. This helps viewers analyze certain in-game situations better. DrLupo uses a Logitech C920 as his second webcam that can record at 1080p. If you aren’t planning to use your cam outside of streaming, going with the C920 as your main webcam is also a feasible option.

Microphone: Blue Spark Blackout SL XLR

Image via Blue Designs

Though DrLupo uses a high-end headset that comes with a Blue Designs supported microphone, it’s still difficult to beat a studio-level piece in terms of quality.

DrLupo uses a Blue Spark Blackout SL XLR, which comes with a custom, large-diaphragm cardioid condenser and a 100 Hz low cut filter. These eliminate the electrical buzzing sound you may be accustomed to hearing from Skype and Discord.

A crystal clear audio quality allows your silky voice to reach its full potential while making the stream more fun to watch.

Chair: Secretlab Titan Gaming Chair

Image via Secretlab

No gaming setup is complete without a throne. A good gaming chair provides comfort and good posture.

DrLupo uses a Secretlab Titan, which is one of the finest chairs on the market. It can support a maximum weight of 290 pounds and a maximum height of 6 feet 7 inches.

While the size guidelines are thorough, we recommend trying out a gaming chair before pulling the trigger to ensure you’d enjoy sitting in it for long gaming hours.