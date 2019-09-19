Dr Disrespect pulls off a 1-vs-4 clutch in Gears of War 5

Popular streamer Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm showed Gears of War 5 fans exactly why they call him “The Two Time.”

Armed with a Gnasher and a dream, the Doc clutched a one-vs-four situation during his Twitch stream yesterday and gave his team a much-needed victory.

THE TWO TIMEEEE Clip of DrDisrespect Playing Gears 5 – Clipped by King_of_England

After the streamer’s teammates all fell to the opposing Locusts, the Doc had no choice but to pull out his trusty shotgun and hope for the best. The streamer aggressively engaged on his enemies rather than hiding, taking three out in quick succession with his Gnasher shotgun.

Things were looking grim in the final one-vs-one showdown, however. Dr Disrespect took two Gnasher shots and was on the brink of death. But the streamer remained calm, cool, and collected, taking out the final enemy to give his team their second round win.

“Come on, baby,” Doc said after his triumph.

The Doc’s team went on to win the match, 5-4.

It seems like the streamer has been enjoying The Coalition’s third-person shooter despite initially criticizing it for looking “bland” and “boring.”

“It’s time for the series to be dead,” Doc said. “It’s not bringing in millions and millions of people, it’s not groundbreaking, it’s nothing.”

Doc’s fans can watch some more Gears 5 gameplay on his Twitch channel.