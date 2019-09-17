Dr Disrespect on playing Gears of War 5: “I like the shit mechanics”

It seems like Gears of Wars 5 has finally grown on popular streamer Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm.

The streamer admitted that he enjoys playing Gears 5 during his live broadcast yesterday, claiming it’s fun to play a game with “horrible game mechanics.”

he likes this game now Clip of DrDisrespect Playing Just Chatting – Clipped by DP316

With a backhanded compliment in typical Doc fashion, the streamer explained why The Coalition’s third-person shooter is so appealing.

“I like the shit mechanics,” Dr Disrespect said. “It’s one of those games where it has horrific player mechanics but if you learn [them], it’s actually kind of fun to play horrible game mechanics. It’s interesting.”

The “horrific player mechanic” that Doc is referring to is likely the fact that Gears 5 is a third-person shooter in which players can jump in and out of cover while hip firing to secure a kill. The streamer’s typical game rotation includes PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Apex Legends, which are first-person shooter battle royales.

Doc’s recent approval of Gears 5 is a bit of a surprise. The streamer previously condemned the game, refusing to play it because it looked “boring.”

“It’s time for the series to be dead,” Doc said. “It’s not bringing in millions and millions of people, it’s not groundbreaking, it’s nothing.”

It seems like hordes of Locust, curb stomping heads, and chainsawing through intestines finally piqued the streamer’s interests.