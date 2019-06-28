Items in Dota Underlords are straightforward. You can get them after neutral creep rounds, you can only select one of them in each of these rounds, and they give buffs to a unit, an Alliance, or your game in general.

It’s impossible to combine items in Underlords, which means the base form you get from them is also their one and best form. Fortunately, you can move them around heroes between rounds.

But the drop rates of each item tier in Underlords is what has yet to be clarified by Valve. We know these items range from the early game items in tier one to the ultra late game ones in tier five, but it’s not totally clear what the odds are that players have of getting an item after each creep round.

What we know about item drop rates in Underlords

Valve has yet to release a full loot table clarifying the odds of finding each item tier in creep rounds, so we don’t know the exact drop rates yet.

What’s clear when you’re playing is that the higher the creep round you’re in, the higher the tier of items offered. Unlike low-tier hero unit odds, though, there’s a certain point when low-tier items will no longer show up after creep rounds. That means if you’re looking for an early game item in round 30, for instance, you might be out of luck.

Estimate drop rates

Dota Underlords derived from Dota Auto Chess, a Dota 2 mod made by fans. Because of that, Underlords and DAC have a lot in common, and players think drop rates are very similar between the two.

Since we have no confirmation from Valve about the item odds in Underlords, we can take a look at those from DAC to have an idea of what they might be. A player found and shared these drops rates from DAC on Reddit, and here they are in percentages and separated by tiers.

The numbers in the right column represent the rates for tier one/two/three/four/five items to show up in each round.

Round Item odds 1 100/0/0/0/0 2 80/20/0/0/0 3 70/30/0/0/0 10 20/80/0/0/0 15 0/70/30/0/0 20 0/30/70/0/0 25 0/0/70/30/0 30 0/0/50/50/0 35 0/0/20/80/0 40 0/0/0/70/30 45 0/0/0/50/50 50 0/0/0/40/60 200 0/0/0/20/80

Valve released an Underlords update on June 17 that said “loot round drops have been adjusted to give more consistent rewards.” That means this table might be inaccurate for now, but it still seems to be close to what’s in the game today. The company refrained from detailing how such tweaks changed the loot table above.

Key creep rounds

These are the rounds when certain tiers of items will either start appearing or disappearing as an option after creep rounds. Keep them in mind while playing Underlords.

Creep round Item tier changes 1 Tier 1 only 2 Tier 2 added 15 Tier 3 added, tier 1 removed 25 Tier 4 added, tier 2 removed 40 Tier 5 added, tier 3 removed

We’ll keep this story updated with the latest changes in item drop rates in Underlords.