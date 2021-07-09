Does Back 4 Blood have crossplay?

Left 4 Dead 2 came out in 2009. Though it’s been one of the ultimate co-op titles to play with friends, a successor has been long overdue. The developer of Left 4 Dead, Turtle Rock Studios, is looking to spice up the genre once again with Back 4 Blood, which isn’t too far from its release date.

Scheduled for an October release, Back 4 Blood recently came out of a successful alpha test. Players are now getting geared up for the beta, which will go live in August.

Considering the game is set to be released on different platforms, like PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, many gamers will be wondering whether the title will have a crossplay feature.

Will Back 4 Blood be crossplay compatible?

As of now, the developers have confirmed that Back 4 Blood will have crossplay and cross-gen support during the open beta, with intended support at launch as well. Back 4 Blood will be released on Oct. 12.

Players who have pre-ordered the game will be able to hop into the action earlier on Aug. 5. During the beta, players will be able to test two of the PvE and PvP maps, while more content should follow after the game’s official launch in October.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available regarding Back 4 Blood’s crossplay feature.