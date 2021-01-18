Dizzy returns to streaming today

Coby “dizzy” Meadows, one of Apex Legends‘ first stars and early VALORANT streamer, has announced his return.

After several months off from streaming, which he said he needed due to burnout and the sudden death of fellow streamer Byron “Reckful” Bernstein in July, dizzy said he is returning to streaming with a new schedule: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 4pm ET. Dizzy says he will begin this streaming schedule today.

Dizzy began his career in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, but was catapulted into stardom for his proficiency in Apex Legends. From early on, it was clear he was one of the game's best mechanical talents, and a career in Apex esports shortly followed. Dizzy never reached the pinnacle of competitive Apex, though, and retired to pursue streaming.

Due to his proficiency in CS, dizzy took to VALORANT like a fish to water. Once again, he was in a strong position to build a strong stream around a new game. He was impacted greatly by the passing of Reckful, though, and decided to take some time off.

"Around the time of Byron's passing I was thinking about him the night before and waking up the next morning to the news, I was heartbroken," dizzy said. "I fell into a depressed state and just needed some time to myself. I needed a hiatus for my mental health."

Dizzy said he has been "slowly recovering" and feels well enough to resume streaming. VALORANT will be his primary game, he said.