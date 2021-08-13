Diablo 2: Resurrected early access available via Twitch drops

All you need to do is check out the game.

Diablo fans who want to try out the new remaster Diablo 2: Resurrected but haven’t decided whether they’d like to purchase it yet can earn themselves a beta drop by watching Twitch this weekend.

Blizzard announced on Thursday that fans can score themselves entry to the early access open beta of the game by watching more than 2.5 hours of Diablo 2 Twitch streams between Aug. 13, 8am CT and Aug. 14, 10am CT.

If you want your chance to get a code, you’ll need to make sure that your Battle.net account is linked to your Twitch, and simply watch broadcasts of the game until you receive a drop on the notification tab.

These codes will only be available to players on PC as early access won’t be available for console. But when the open beta phase launches on Aug. 20 you’ll be able to try it out on all consoles outside the Nintendo Switch.

The early access phase of the Diablo 2 beta will run from Aug. 13 to 16, with the open beta for all players running a week later from Aug. 20 to 22.

If you won’t be around to try Diablo 2: Resurrected out through one of these methods over the next week, the launch on Sep. 23 isn’t too long of a wait.

Correction Aug. 13 4.55am CT: This article previously stated that early access would not be available for console. This is incorrect. Early access on console is available to those who pre-order, just not via Twitch drops. We regret this error.