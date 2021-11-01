Dedenne arrives in Pokémon Go with the Festival of Lights event on Nov. 5

Players will be able to add the Electric and Fairy-type species to their collections when the event begins.

The spooky season has come to an end in Pokémon Go, but a new event is just around the corner: Diwali.

Diwali is one of India’s major religious holidays and is celebrated in Hinduism, Jainism, and Sikhism, as well as by some Buddhists. The festival gets its name from the lighting of clay lamps, which represents light overcoming spiritual darkness.

Pokémon Go is celebrating Diwali with its own Festival of Lights event. The celebrations kick off at 10am local time on Nov. 5 and mark the first time Dedenne, the Electric and Fairy-type species from Kalos, will be available to catch in the mobile game.

Players can add Dedenne to their collections while the event is live by finding the mouse-like Pokémon in the wild, in one-star raids, and as rewards for completing Field Research tasks. Dedenne will also debut in Pokémon Go with its shiny variant, a brown version of the Pokémon with white cheeks.

Image via Niantic

A number of Pokémon will be appearing in raids, including Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virision, which will all be available with the exclusive attack Sacred Sword. Similarly, a new set of species will be catchable as Field Research rewards during the event. Players can find the full list of Pokémon appearing and where they’ll be available while the event is live on Pokémon Go’s website.

Like previous events, the Festival of Lights event will offer players numerous bonuses, including increased rewards from gifts, faster friendship level progression, and a raised cap on gifts opened per day. Niantic is also adding a few cosmetic items—including a free Festival of Lights T-shirt and Dedenne-themed avatar items—to the shop to celebrate the occasion.

Players will have approximately 10 days to hunt for shiny Dedenne and compete in exclusive raid battles before the event ends on Nov. 14 at 8pm local time.