Deck Building, card crafting, and customization detailed in new Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel overview

Konami is continuing its overview series on the new Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel digital platform, which is set to release sometime in the next few months. In a video released today, TGS Anime detailed many of the Deck Building features that will work for the game, including limitations, public deck profiles, and more.

To start, Master Duel will allow players to have a max of 20 decks saved to their account for easy access. Each deck can also save its own cosmetics, such as card case, sleeves, and Duel Fields—making it easy to fully customize not only the cards, but also the visual style of every deck in your arsenal.

In the Deck Building menu, players will also be able to set up to three main cards that will be displayed when hovering over the deck in any menu. This will let you double-check the core contents of any deck without needing to open them individually.

When in the actual deck builder, the menu will look fairly similar to that of other Yu-Gi-Oh! games from the past, including Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links. However, there are many features and visuals that make Master Duel stand out, such as the ability to search not only through the cards that you own, but also through the entire 10,000+ cards available in the game.

If you don’t own a card, you can easily find out where to get it by using the “How to Obtain” option under the card’s description box. You can still narrow your search by Monster Type, Card Type, Level, and more criteria.

The company also shared a brief explanation of the card generation feature, showing that players can generate cards using a material known as Craft Points. These Craft Points can be obtained by competing in duels, completing missions, or dismantling cards that you have too many copies of.

The example shown in the video displayed a Rare card being dismantled and giving the player 10 Rare Craft Points. The copy of Sengenjin that the player was trying to generate cost 30 Rare Craft Points, meaning players will likely need to dismantle three cards of the same rarity to generate a card in that rarity using this method. This does not account for other rarities or reveals whether high-usage-rate cards will be more costly to generate.

Another new feature is the Public Decks section of the deck builder, which will let you view decks made by other duelists. There is also a tagging feature that will let you search between different types of decks, such as those used in the Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series or just casually.

While using this feature, you can check which cards you own from each deck and even directly copy the deck list to your saved decks.

Master Duel should release sometime in February or March 2022 to maintain its Winter 2021 launch window, with the game listed as a free-to-play title that will be available on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Steam, Nintendo Switch, mobile, and “many other platforms.” Another overview video will be uploaded to the official Yu-Gi-Oh! YouTube channel on Jan. 15.