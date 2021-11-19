Decidueye is now available in Pokémon UNITE

Decidueye is now live in Pokémon UNITE, giving players yet another offensive option to pick from when preparing for battle.

While still listed as a Ranged Attacker, the Grass/Ghost-type plays differently from most of the other Pokémon in that class thanks to, ironically, its ranged abilities.

While most other Ranged Attackers simply have moves that hit from a distance or cast and area of effect that covers a wide range, Decidueye actually becomes more powerful the further away it is from a target thanks to its Ability—Long Reach. That Ability lets Decidueye deal more damage to opponents that are hit at a distance, with a complimentary moveset to back it up.

All of Decidueye’s moves, from Leaf Storm to Spirit Shackle all deal damage and have secondary effects that will either boost the user’s stats or hit opponents with debuffs. This is to help make up for the archer’s slow movement speed and give it a strong toolkit to use when holding down a lane.

Decidueye is launching alongside a new piece of Holowear too. You can pick up Decidueye’s Unite License in the Aeos Emporium for 10,000 Aeos Coins or 575 Aeos Gems, and the Star Cloak Style Holowear is available for 400 Gems if you want to deck your newest Pokémon out in a stylish cloak.