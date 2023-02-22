Dead by Daylight mobile opens up pre-registration event ahead of massive update

Dead by Daylight fans, rejoice, because the mobile version’s pre-registration event is now live ahead of massive updates, which are said to improve the gameplay experience and add several customization options. The full mobile version of the game is set to launch on Android and iOS devices on March 15.

If you’re interested in playing Dead by Daylight Mobile, you can pre-register on the event page. This will also net you pre-registration rewards, including an exclusive Feng Ming Outfit and special gifts for new registrants.

Participate in the event and claim your Gamer Expo Streamer – Feng Min Pre-registration Exclusive Outfit now!



🔗: https://t.co/Y4xvdmEa07 pic.twitter.com/vHVzSxD05v — Dead by Daylight Mobile (@DbDMobile) December 17, 2022

Dead by Daylight Mobile will contain many of the same features beloved in Dead by Daylight, and it will follow the same concept of four players taking on the harrowing role of Survivors as they attempt to evade the fifth player, the Killer. The Survivors must work together to avoid the Killer and escape, while the Killer must use their abilities to track down Survivors.

The mobile version will also receive a massive update to improve graphics, add new physics to clothing and hair, dynamic shading and lighting, enhanced visuals, cosmetics, bug fixes, and social features that will allow players to connect in the lobby and the game.

If you enjoy the rewards you can get from seasons past, they’ll also be rolling out in Dead by Daylight Mobile. The Rift is a season pass that will grant rewards like cosmetics and in-game currencies as you progress through the Rift pass.

So, dive into the Fog and pre-register for exclusive Dead by Daylight Mobile rewards before the game’s official handheld launch on Wednesday, March 15.