Daequan returns to social media after 8-month hiatus | Dot Esports

Popular Fortnite player Daequan returned to social media last night—and fans went nuts.

Fortnite star and Twitch streamer Daequan went dark on social media—including his Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitch—in March, much to the dismay of many fans. But Daequan made his return last night on Thanksgiving, which ended his eight-month hiatus from social media.

He posted an image of himself alongside a caption that gave fans an update on his well-being. He said he’s “feeling better” than he has in years and expressed his thanks to his fans and friends.

Feeling better than I have in years. Always thankful 🖤 pic.twitter.com/Bm4EyAZts4 — Daequan (@TSM_Daequan) November 26, 2020

The post, which has accumulated almost 200,000 likes on Twitter in roughly 16 hours, has caused fans to question whether Daequan could be making a return to Twitch soon. But Daequan hasn’t responded to any questions at time of writing.

A few of the biggest entertainers in the streaming world, including Dr Disrespect, Myth, and TimTheTatman, expressed their gratitude for Daequan’s return. Tim echoed the thoughts of thousands of fans, saying “miss u bro” on Twitter.

Get em — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) November 26, 2020

Daequan was one of the most popular Fortnite players at the time of his absence. Playing for TSM’s Fortnite division, he had around 3.7 million followers on Twitch and over 50 million total views, according to Twitch Tracker.

His last stream was on March 12, just a week before he left social media.