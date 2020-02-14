D.I.C.E. Awards host calls out Blizzard’s Warcraft III: Reforged live

Warcraft III: Reforged has been lambasted on review sites, bombed on Twitch, and now live on stage at an award show.

Jessica Chobot, known for her work as the presenter of IGN Daily Fix and Nerdist News, was co-hosting the 23rd edition of the D.I.C.E. Awards with Greg Miller. As they both took the stage to introduce the various games and nominees of the night, Jessica Chobot did not pass up the chance to take a shot at Blizzard’s Warcraft III: Reforged.

Related: Blizzard president says it’s been a “hard week” due to Warcraft III issues

Chobot began by asking co-host Greg Miller if he had played Telling Lies, a narrative video game that uses live-action video, which Miller snappily confirmed.

Chobot then segued into an explanation of the game, using the game’s on-the-nose title to make a jab at Warcraft III‘s disastrous release.

“[Telling Lies] is about Blizzard making Warcraft III: Reforged,” Chobot said, to a chorus of oohs and aahs from the audience. She wasn’t done quite yet, however, and proceeded to permanently immolate the developer.

“I’m sorry, I can’t hear you over the sound of Blizzard censoring everybody,” Chobot continued. “Too soon?”

Chobot wasn’t the one to get the last word in though. Miller proceeded to agree that Chobot’s burn was “just enough”, before unleashing his own zinger.

“Of course, everybody free Hong Kong,” was Miller’s last words before finally changing the topic.

Blizzard has been under intense scrutiny not just for Warcraft III‘s issues, but its poor handling of Hearthstone pro Chung “Blitzchung” Ng Wai’s protest during a Grandmasters stream in October last year. Blitzchung said “liberate Hong Kong, the revolution of our times” live on stream. Blizzard suspended the player for a year from official tournaments and confiscated the player’s Grandmaster earnings.

Related: Blizzard employees quietly protest the suspension of Hearthstone pro who called for Hong Kong liberation

Public backlash combined with an open letter from U.S. Senators finally caused Blizzard to backtrack on their decision, reducing the ban to six months and returning the prize money to Blitzchung.

The D.I.C.E. Awards are the “most credible, respected and recognized awards for the interactive entertainment community“. A total of 65 titles released in 2019 were up for prizes at today’s award night. Votes are cast by members of the Academy’s 33,000 strong membership base.